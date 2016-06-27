UPDATE 2-K+S Q2 profit slumps on lower potash prices

* Q2 op profit down to 10 mln eur, vs 179 yr-earlier

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, June 27 (Reuters) - German potash and salt miner K+S said operating profit in the second quarter plunged to 10 million euros ($11 million) from 179 million euros a year earlier on lower potash prices, sending its shares down 10 percent.

K+S, which last year rejected a takeover approach from Canadian rival Potash Corp, had said last month that operating profit would fall significantly this year.

Average selling prices of potash products so far over the quarter to June 30 have been “significantly lower”, it warned in an unscheduled earnings statement based on preliminary results on Monday.

K+S shares, which were already down about 5 percent before the announcement, extended losses to trade 10.3 percent lower at 18.96 euros by 1154 GMT - less than half the 41 euros per share that Potash Corp had offered.

Potash prices are at their weakest in nearly a decade. A surplus of mining capacity, and weak currencies in consuming countries like Brazil, have extended the industry’s slump.

K+S also cited North American users of de-icing salt holding back on pre-season purchases because of high inventory levels, and high production outages due to a limited provisionary permit for waste water disposal in Germany as a contributing factor.

A regional environmental regulator last year gave only provisional approval for the disposal of waste water via deep-well injection into porous layers of rock and imposed strict limits.

This has resulted in a production shortfall of more than 400,000 tonnes so far, which the mining group will likely not be able to make up for at a later stage.

“Supply shortages cannot be ruled out within the following months,” it added.

The company is due to release detailed second-quarter reports on Aug. 11. ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze and Georgina Prodhan)