FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
K+S Q2 profit above forecast on fertiliser demand
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 30, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

K+S Q2 profit above forecast on fertiliser demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - German potash miner K+S AG reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and operating profit, helped by demand for its fertiliser minerals.

Second-quarter revenues rose to 996.5 million euros ($1.23 billion) above the 906.8 million euro consensus forecast in Thomson Reuters StarMine.

K+S also said that earnings before interest and tax, adjusted for currency hedging effects, came in at 219.8 million euros, above the 186.1 million euro average estimate of 23 banks and brokerages posted on K+S’s website.

The shares rose 4.9 percent to 41.40 euros at 1152 GMT.

K+S, which also confirmed its full-year outlook, is due to release detailed second quarter results on August 14.

$1 = 0.8084 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.