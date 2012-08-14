FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
K+S eyes higher 2012 dividend after Nitrogen sale
#Basic Materials
August 14, 2012 / 5:31 AM / 5 years ago

K+S eyes higher 2012 dividend after Nitrogen sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - K+S AG, the world’s fourth-largest potash supplier, on Tuesday predicted a gain in this year’s net income from the sale of its K+S Nitrogen unit could lead to a dividend of more than 1.30 euros per share for 2012.

K+S said adjusted group earnings after tax, including the expected accounting profit from its sale of K+S Nitrogen, would be in a range of 630 million euros ($778 million) to 690 million euros, up from 582 million euros last year.

“For 2012, there are... opportunities for a higher dividend,” K+S said in a statement.

The company repeated that its dividend policy was to pay out 40-50 percent of its annual adjusted net income.

It paid 1.30 euros per share for 2011.

Group net profit from continuing operations were expected to be between 540 million euros and 600 million euros in 2012, down from 626 million euros last year, the company said.

$1 = 0.8096 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Jonathan Gould

