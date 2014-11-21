FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Affinity, MBK submit initial bids for S.Korea's KT Rental-source
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 21, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Affinity, MBK submit initial bids for S.Korea's KT Rental-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Asian private equity firms Affinity Equity Partners and MBK Partners are among the initial bidders to buy South Korea’s biggest car rental company KT Rental, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

KT Corp, South Korea’s second largest telecom company and the parent of KT Rental, put it up for sale in June in a deal expected to fetch around 600-800 billion won ($541-721 million).

In separate regulatory filings this week, South Korean companies SK Networks, GS Retail Co Ltd, Hyosung Corp, Hankook Tire Worldwide Co Ltd and SFA Engineering Corp all said they had also submitted initial bids.

The source said KT Rental received about 20 non-binding buy bids and a shortlist could be drafted as early as next week. The person declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

A KT spokesman declined comment. Affinity declined comment, and a spokesman for MBK could not immediately be reached for comment. (1 US dollar = 1,109.5000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.