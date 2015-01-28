FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Affinity Equity Partners among 6 bidders for South Korea's KT Rental - sources
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 28, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 3 years ago

Affinity Equity Partners among 6 bidders for South Korea's KT Rental - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Asian private equity firm Affinity Equity Partners is among the six bidders to buy South Korea’s biggest car rental company, KT Rental, several people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

A consortium of South Korean private equity firms MBK Partners and IMM, as well as South Korean companies SK Networks , Lotte Group, Hankook Tire Worldwide Co Ltd and SFA Engineering Corp also submitted main bids, the people said on condition of anonymity because the offers were confidential.

The deal is expected to fetch about 600-800 billion won ($541-721 million). (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.