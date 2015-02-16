FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lotte Group submits highest price to buy S.Korea's KT Rental-media
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 16, 2015 / 11:46 PM / 3 years ago

Lotte Group submits highest price to buy S.Korea's KT Rental-media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 17 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Lotte Group has submitted the highest price to buy South Korea’s largest car rental company KT Rental Corp in a bid worth around 900 billion won ($818 million), a South Korean newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Lotte Group, which includes affiliate Lotte Shopping , submitted the highest bid on the latest round of bidding held on Monday, ahead of competitors like Hankook Tire and private equity firm Affinity Equity Partners, the Korea Economic Daily said on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources in the investment banking industry.

A Lotte spokesman and a KT spokeswoman could not be reached.

KT Corp, South Korea’s second largest telecom company and the parent of KT Rental, put the noncore asset up for sale in June.

$1 = 1,100.2800 won Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.