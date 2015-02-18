Lotte Group says picked as preferred bidder for S.Korea's KT Rental

SEOUL, Feb 18 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Lotte Group said on Wednesday it has been chosen as preferred bidder for the country’s largest car rental company KT Rental Corp.

Lotte Group, whose affiliate Lotte Shopping is South Korea’s largest department store operator, did not mention a price for the deal.

Lotte put in a top bid worth around 900 billion-1 trillion won ($818-902 million) for the asset, the Korea Economic Daily newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed investment banking sources.

Lotte Group said in a statement a tie-up between KT Rental and its existing businesses such as retail, financial and tourism could bolster KT Rental’s growth and raise synergy.

A Lotte Group spokesman and a spokesman for KT Corp , parent of KT Rental, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Lotte beat out competitors such as SK Networks and Hankook Tire in the bidding. Private equity firm Affinity Equity Partners also had bid, sources said previously. ($1 = 1,107.9000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)