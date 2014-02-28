FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S. Korea's KT says not to bid for stake in Tunisie Telecom
February 28, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 4 years ago

S. Korea's KT says not to bid for stake in Tunisie Telecom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South Korean telecoms firm KT said on Friday it had decided not to bid for a stake in state-owned Tunisie Telecom, but gave no reason why.

KT said last year it was in an early stage of talks to buy the 35-percent stake in Tunisie Telecom from a conglomerate owned by Dubai’s ruler.

Dubai Holding’s arm, Emirates International Telecommunications LLC, offered the stake, which it bought for $2.25 billion in 2006, to help pare debt. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

