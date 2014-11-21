BRIEF-KTG Agrar takes over deep-freezing facility in Manschnow

Nov 21 (Reuters) - KTG Agrar AG :

* Says takes over deep-freezing facility in Manschnow and leverages synergies

* Says about facility: vegetable processing capacity of 20,000 tons; warehouse for 10,000 pallets; 47 employees

* Says takeover will strengthen KTG Group and allow very positive development of food segment to continue in coming years

* Says bought deep-freezing plant from Pinguin Foods Deutschland GmbH, a subsidiary of Pinguin Group, Belgium