Dec 29 (Reuters) - KTG Agrar SE :

* Reports successful refinancing of its 2010/2015 bond

* Has successfully secured repayment of its 2010/2015 corporate bond, a 50 million euros ($61.05 million) paper maturing in September 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8191 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)