Jan 22 (Reuters) - KTG Energie AG :

* Sees for FY 2014/2015 revenue base of 80 million euros ($92 million)

* FY total revenues up 43 pct to 73 million euros

* FY EBITDA: up 59 pct to around 21 million euros

* EBITDA-outlook for 2014/2015 raised to 25 million euros

* FY EBIT: up 50 pct to 12 million euros