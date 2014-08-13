FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-KTG Agrar sells farmland in Lithuania and leases back for 18 years
Sections
Featured
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 13, 2014 / 5:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-KTG Agrar sells farmland in Lithuania and leases back for 18 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - KTG Agrar AG : * Says sold some 4,000 hectares to a German institutional investor with

retroactive effect from 30 June 2014 * Says at the same time, KTG Agrar leased the land for the next 18 years

(additional renewal option) * Says transaction volume amounted (including repaid liabilities) to approx.

EUR 20 million, with a book value of EUR 10 million * Says proceeds will increase equity ratio and will be reinvested in farmland * Says will continue to expand land under cultivation in the coming years and

are targeting 50,000 hectare mark for 2015 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.