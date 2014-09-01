BRIEF-KTG Agrar H1 group sales revenues +47.6 pct to EUR 100.0 mln

Sept 1 (Reuters) - KTG Agrar AG : * Announces leap in first-half profits to launch of the harvesting season * Says H1 group sales revenues +47.6 percent to EUR 100.0 million * Says H1 EBIT +45.1 percent to EUR 17.5 million * Says H1 net income up from EUR 0.7 million to EUR 4.4 million * Says 2014 forecast confirmed * Says H1 EBITDA grew by 45.1 percent from EUR 17.0 million to EUR 24.7 million * Says early refinancing of 2010/2015 bond initiated * Sees 2014 sales revenues to pass the EUR 200 million Mark Significantly * Says revenues and earnings will pick up even further between July and

December of 2014 * Says for the year 2015, is firmly targeting the EUR 250 million mark