June 12 (Reuters) - KTG Agrar AG : * Says optimistic start in the 2014 harvest season * Se says January-May sales at 75 million EUR, up 32 percent y-o-y * Sees 2014 revenue over EUR 200 million * Se sees 2015 sales in the amount of quarter of a billion euros, with stable

EBIT margins