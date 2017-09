Jan 23 (Reuters) - KTM AG :

* FY turnover: 864.6 million euros ($979.5 million) (+ 20.7 percent)

* FY EBIT: more than 75 million euros (+37 percent)

* Expects another increase in sales for fiscal 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8827 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)