FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kudelski reports H1 operating income of CHF 27.7 million, up 79.9%
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
August 21, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kudelski reports H1 operating income of CHF 27.7 million, up 79.9%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Kudelski SA : * Says H1 operating income of CHF 27.7 million, representing growth of 79.9%

over the firs t half 2013 * Says H1 net income from continuing operations improved from CHF 10.7 million

to CHF 18.3 million * Says H1 revenues in constant currency increased by 9.5% over the same period

in 2013 to CHF 400.1 million * Says is updating its FY total revenue guidance from CHF 865 to 880 million to

a new range of CHF 895 to 915 million * Says raises its FY operating income guidance from CHF 55 to 65 million to a

new range of CHF 60 to 70 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.