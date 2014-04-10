Technology group Kudelski says Apple infringed patents

ZURICH, April 10 (Reuters) - Technology group Kudelski said its OpenTV and Nagravision subsidiaries have filed a lawsuit against Apple Inc in a court in northern California alleging the iPhone maker has infringed five U.S. patents.
The lawsuit identifies iOS mobile devices, Apple TV, App Store, iTunes, iADS, Safari and OS X-based personal computers as infringing the patents owned by OpenTV and Nagravision, the company said in a statement.
Kudelski did not give further details about the patent suit.
Apple was not immediately available for comment.
California-based OpenTV provides software technology for interactive and digital television, including video-on-demand and advanced programme guides, while Nagravision develops security technologies for digital media.
Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Miral Fahmy