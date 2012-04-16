FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuehne & Nagel steps up cost-cuts after Q1 profit drops
April 16, 2012 / 5:21 AM / 5 years ago

Kuehne & Nagel steps up cost-cuts after Q1 profit drops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 16 (Reuters) - Kuehne & Nagel said it would step up the pace of cost-cutting after a drop in first-quarter profits on higher spending from growth initiatives and lower margins.

“We are confident that the measures implemented as well as solid growth will contribute to an improvement of results in the second half of the year,” chief executive Reinhard Lange said in a statement.

The freight forwarder’s net profit slumped to 68 million Swiss francs ($73.98 million) from 155 million francs in the year-ago period, hit by a 65 million franc fine levied by the European Commission last month for cartel activities.

Kuehne’s revenue rose to 4.83 billion francs from 4.82 billion francs on seafreight volume growth of 9 percent in the quarter. The company’s airfreight volume grew by 4 percent in the quarter.

$1 = 0.9192 Swiss francs Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Matt Driskill

