BRIEF-Kuehne und Nagel International reports 9 month turnover of CHF 13 bln versus CHF 12.88 bln year ago

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Kuehne Und Nagel International AG :

* Says 9 month net income is 480 million Swiss francs versus 442 million Swiss francs a year ago

* Says 9 month EBIT is 607 million Swiss francs versus 561 million Swiss francs a year ago

* Says 9 month gross profit is 4.7 billion Swiss francs versus 4.69 billion Swiss francs a year ago

* Says 9 month turnover is 13 billion Swiss francs versus 12.88 billion Swiss francs a year ago Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1CbT2rO Further company coverage: