July 14 (Reuters) - Kuehne und Nagel International AG : * Says H1 2014 revenue of CHF 8.50 billion versus 8.55 billion year ago * Says H1 gross profit of CHF 3.1 billion versus CHF 3.1 billion year ago * Says H1 net income of CHF 313 million versus CHF 289 million year ago * Says H1 EBIT of CHF 396 million versus CHF 366 million year ago