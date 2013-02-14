FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait Foreign Petroleum picks banks for $750 mln loan - sources
February 14, 2013 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

Kuwait Foreign Petroleum picks banks for $750 mln loan - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (Kufpec) has picked five banks to arrange a $750-million, five-year loan to help fund its general business operations, three banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Kufpec has chosen Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, HSBC Holdings, JP Morgan Chase, National Bank of Kuwait and Royal Bank of Scotland to arrange the loan, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. NBK and JP Morgan are coordinating.

Kufpec is owned by state oil firm Kuwait Petroleum Company and has an international focus.

