FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuka to raise capital for Swisslog takeover
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 5, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Kuka to raise capital for Swisslog takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - German industrial robots maker Kuka said it would issue up to 1.79 million new shares to raise funds for its takeover of Swiss logistics group Swisslog.

The new Shares will be offered by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG in a private placement by means of an accelerated bookbuilding to institutional investors, Kuka said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kuka, whose customers include major carmakers Volkswagen and Daimler, said in September it was offering 1.35 Swiss francs per share in cash for Swisslog, or a total of 338 million Swiss francs ($351 million).

Shares in Kuka came off a high of 52.03 euros following third-quarter results to trade 2.1 percent higher at 51.16 euros by 0813 GMT.

$1 = 0.9619 Swiss franc Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.