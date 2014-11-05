Kuka to raise capital for Swisslog takeover

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - German industrial robots maker Kuka said it would issue up to 1.79 million new shares to raise funds for its takeover of Swiss logistics group Swisslog.

The new Shares will be offered by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG in a private placement by means of an accelerated bookbuilding to institutional investors, Kuka said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kuka, whose customers include major carmakers Volkswagen and Daimler, said in September it was offering 1.35 Swiss francs per share in cash for Swisslog, or a total of 338 million Swiss francs ($351 million).

Shares in Kuka came off a high of 52.03 euros following third-quarter results to trade 2.1 percent higher at 51.16 euros by 0813 GMT.