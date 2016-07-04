Kuka shareholder Loh has sold 10 pct stake to Midea - Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT, July 4 (Reuters) - German entrepreneur Friedhelm Loh has sold his 10 percent Kuka stake to Chinese bidder Midea, German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing an interview with Loh.

"I decided on Thursday to divest my package of shares and sold them on Friday," Loh told the paper, adding that he had not coordinated his share sale with mechanical engineering group Voith, which had sold its 25.1 percent Kuka stake last week.

China's Midea made a 115 euros ($127.94) a share takeover offer for Kuka, making it the biggest German industrial technology company to be targeted by a Chinese buyer in a wave of deals over recent months. ($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Tina Bellon)