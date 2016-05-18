Midea makes 115.00 per share offer for Germany's Kuka

FRANKFURT, May 18 (Reuters) - Chinese home appliances maker Midea Group on Wednesday made an offer of 115 euros per share for German industrial robot maker Kuka AG.

Midea offered to acquire no-par value bearer shares in Kuka AG, representing a notional amount of 2.60 euros in registered share capital, against payment of 115 euros per share in cash, it said in a regulatory statement.

Midea Group raised its stake in Kuka to 10.2 percent February, saying at the time that it wanted to further increase its shareholding. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)