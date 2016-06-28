Kuka and Midea sign investment agreement

FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - German robotics maker Kuka signed an investor agreement with Chinese bidder Midea that includes a long-term commitment to existing headquarters, factories and jobs.

In the agreement, which is for 7.5 years, Midea has committed not to embark on any corporate reorganisations of Kuka.

The Chinese company has also promised that it will not take any action that would lead to a delisting of Kuka, the German company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Midea made a 4.5 billion euro ($4.97 billion) bid for Kuka last month, which caused a furore among German politicians. Midea has since said it would allow Kuka to operate independently and help it to expand in China. ($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde. Editing by Jane Merriman)