China's Midea Group to make offer for Germany's Kuka - WSJ
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 17, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

China's Midea Group to make offer for Germany's Kuka - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 17 (Reuters) - Chinese home appliances maker Midea Group is close to making an offer for German industrial robot maker Kuka AG, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The offer could become one of the largest unsolicited approaches of a foreign company by a Chinese buyer and could value Kuka at roughly 4.4 billion euros ($4.98 billion), the paper said.

Kuka and Midea could not immediately be reached for comment.

As of Feb. 1 Midea Group holds 9.89 percent of Kuka shares, according to Thomson Reuters data and it has said that it intends to raise its stake.

Kuka shares ended trading in Frankfurt 12 percent higher at 97 euros. ($1 = 0.8836 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
