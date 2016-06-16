FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Midea launches offer for German robot maker Kuka
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
June 16, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

China's Midea launches offer for German robot maker Kuka

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 16 (Reuters) - Chinese home appliance maker Midea launched its 4.5 billion-euro ($5.1 billion) offer for German industrial robot maker Kuka on Thursday, reiterating it aimed to acquire more than 30 percent of the company.

Midea, which already owns 13.5 percent of Kuka, said it was offering 115.00 euros per share in an offer running from June 16 to July 15 and welcomed a diversified shareholder base with a high free float.

Midea also confirmed it planned no control agreement or other agreement with Kuka.

The Chinese company had announced its planned bid a month ago, causing a furore among German politicians who fear the loss of a key industrial technology company but are reluctant to intervene in commercial deals.

$1 = 0.8898 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Jonathan Gould

