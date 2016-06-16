Germany's Kuka says to comment on Midea offer within two weeks

MUNICH, June 16 (Reuters) - German industrial robot maker Kuka on Thursday said its management was examining an offer by Chinese home appliance maker Midea and would give an in-depth response within two weeks.

Midea earlier launched its 4.5 billion-euro (5.1 billion) offer for Kuka, bidding 115.00 euros per share for the German company and reiterating it aimed to acquire more than 30 percent of the company.