a year ago
Germany's Kuka says to comment on Midea offer within two weeks
June 16, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

Germany's Kuka says to comment on Midea offer within two weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, June 16 (Reuters) - German industrial robot maker Kuka on Thursday said its management was examining an offer by Chinese home appliance maker Midea and would give an in-depth response within two weeks.

Midea earlier launched its 4.5 billion-euro (5.1 billion) offer for Kuka, bidding 115.00 euros per share for the German company and reiterating it aimed to acquire more than 30 percent of the company.

$1 = 0.8867 euros Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
