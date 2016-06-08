FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Desirable that innovative firms stay in Germany, says govt
June 8, 2016 / 12:03 PM / in a year

Desirable that innovative firms stay in Germany, says govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 8 (Reuters) - It is desirable for highly innovative German companies to remain in Germany, a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday, but she also played down the likelihood of any change in the law to make it harder for foreign investors to acquire stakes in firms.

“Of course it is desirable that such companies, especially innovative ones, stay in Germany .. but I cannot report that there is in concrete terms, a plan to make investment more difficult,” the government spokeswoman told a news conference.

A 4.5 billion euro ($5.1 billion) bid for industrial robot maker Kuka by Chinese home appliance maker Midea has prompted Berlin to consider how crucial Kuka’s technology is for the digitalisation of industry, an economic priority. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Caroline Copley)

