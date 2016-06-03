FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany not organising consortium for alternative Kuka offer - ministry
June 3, 2016

Germany not organising consortium for alternative Kuka offer - ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 3 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel is not trying to organise an alternative offer for Kuka after Chinese home appliance maker Midea Group Co Ltd made a 4.5 billion euro bid for the German industrial robot maker, a ministry spokesman said on Friday.

“The minister is not organising a consortium for an alternative offer in the Kuka case,” spokesman Andreas Audretsch told a regular news conference.

The spokesman said that Gabriel would appreciate a German or European bid, but he added: “To make this clear: Such processes are corporate decisions and the government is not interfering.”

On Wednesday, Gabriel said there were efforts to formulate an alternative offer, but it was unclear whether those efforts would materialises into a counter bid. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Noah Barkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
