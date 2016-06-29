FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Kuka CEO says company in talks with potential new investors
June 29, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Kuka CEO says company in talks with potential new investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects CEO name)

FRANKFURT, June 29 (Reuters) - German robotics maker Kuka is in confidential talks about potential new investors but has so far only received a takeover offer from Chinese bidder Midea, Chief Executive Till Reuter said on Wednesday.

Midea, which already owns a 13.5 percent Kuka stake, made a 115 euros a share takeover offer earlier this month, causing furore among German politicians who have urged Kuka to remain independent.

Earlier this week, Midea and Kuka unveiled an investor agreement which includes a commitment to keep its existing headquarters, factories and jobs. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger, writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Tina Bellon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
