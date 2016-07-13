FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Kuka CEO expects no hurdles to Midea deal - Sueddeutsche
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
July 13, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

Kuka CEO expects no hurdles to Midea deal - Sueddeutsche

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, July 13 (Reuters) - German robotics maker Kuka expects no regulatory hurdles to its takeover by China's Midea Group, Chief Executive Till Reuter told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

Midea said on Wednesday it will raise its stake in Kuka to 64.22 percent, as part of a 4.5 billion euros ($5 billion)takeover offer due to expire at midnight on July 15.

In an interview with Germany's daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung to be published on Thursday, Reuter said he expects no obstacles to the deal, neither from an examination under Germany's foreign trade law nor from U.S. authorities who are looking at the implications for national security.

China's Midea launched its offer for Kuka in May, the biggest attempted takeover of a German industrial technology company, sparking protests by some Berlin politicians concerned about key know-how falling into foreign hands.

Reuter said he supports the deal even if Midea ends up holding more than 90 percent of Kuka, citing an investor agreement that includes a long-term commitment by the Chinese acquirer to keep headquarters, factories and jobs.

"The investor agreement gives us great latitude, no matter whether Midea holds 60, 80 or even more than 90 percent," the CEO said. ($1 = 0.9003 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
