#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 17, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-German ministry to clear takeover of Kuka by China's Midea

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with confirmation)

BERLIN, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Germany's economy ministry said it would allow the takeover of industrial robot maker Kuka by Chinese household appliances company Midea Group which has raised concerns in Berlin about losing control of important technology.

The German government had sought a deal to limit the size of Midea's stake to 49 percent to try to curb the Chinese company's influence on what it views as a national champion in a key industry. But subsequent decisions by major German shareholders to sell their stakes scuppered any such plans.

Midea said on Aug. 8 it held 94.55 percent of Kuka shares.

Confirming a report by broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk, the ministry said on Wednesday it had decided not to introduce any formal proceedings against the takeover.

"The review found no reason to think the takeover would endanger public order or German security," the ministry said in a statement.

Economy Ministry Sigmar Gabriel intended to continue a discussion about how open economies in Europe deal with unfair competition, it added.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Greg Mahlich/Keith Weir

