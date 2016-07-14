FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Midea to raise stake in Germany's Kuka to 70.29 pct
Sections
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
Wider Image
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
July 14, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

China's Midea to raise stake in Germany's Kuka to 70.29 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 14 (Reuters) - China’s Midea said on Thursday it will raise its stake in German robotics maker Kuka to 70.29 percent, as part of a 4.5 billion euro ($5 billion) takeover offer.

Kuka shareholders had tendered 22.59 million shares as of 1800 Frankfurt time on Wednesday, or about 56.79 percent of the issued share capital, and the existing voting rights of the German firm, Midea said in a filing in Shenzhen.

Together with the 13.51 percent stake already owned by Midea, the Chinese firm would hold a total of 70.29 percent of Kuka. The takeover offer will expire at midnight on Friday.

Kuka Chief Executive Till Reuter told Sueddeutsche Zeitung that he expected no regulatory hurdles to its takeover by Midea.

Midea launched its offer for Kuka in May, the biggest attempted takeover of a German industrial technology company, sparking protests by some Berlin politicians concerned about key know-how falling into foreign hands. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by xxx)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.