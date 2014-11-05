Kuka Q3 operating profit beats on autos demand

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Industrial robot maker Kuka reported a 22 percent rise in quarterly operating profit, beating estimates, partly thanks to demand from the automotive sectors in Europe, China and the United States.

Third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 36.8 million euros ($46.2 million) from 30.1 million, compared with an average analyst estimate of 35.1 million in a Reuters poll.

The company said on Wednesday it still expected to post 2014 sales of about 2 billion euros, up 10 percent from a year earlier, with an EBIT margin of about 6.5 percent.