Kuka Q3 operating profit beats on autos demand
November 5, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

Kuka Q3 operating profit beats on autos demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Industrial robot maker Kuka reported a 22 percent rise in quarterly operating profit, beating estimates, partly thanks to demand from the automotive sectors in Europe, China and the United States.

Third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 36.8 million euros ($46.2 million) from 30.1 million, compared with an average analyst estimate of 35.1 million in a Reuters poll.

The company said on Wednesday it still expected to post 2014 sales of about 2 billion euros, up 10 percent from a year earlier, with an EBIT margin of about 6.5 percent.

$1 = 0.7974 euro Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

