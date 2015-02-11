German robot maker Kuka beats Q4 forecasts

FRANKFURT, Feb 11 (Reuters) - German industrial robot maker Kuka beat its own and market forecasts for the fourth quarter on Wednesday as sales at its automation systems unit leapt 42 percent.

Kuka’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 34 percent to 44 million euros ($50 million), beating the average estimate of 37 million euros in a Reuters poll, on sales that rose 32 percent to 588 million euros, also beating the poll average.