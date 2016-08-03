FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuka adjusted EBIT falls 11 percent in Q2
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
August 3, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

Kuka adjusted EBIT falls 11 percent in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - German industrial robot maker Kuka, which is being bought by China's Midea Group , reported a 7 percent fall in sales and an 11 percent drop in adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the second quarter.

"This is attributable to the fact that, in the Systems and Swisslog divisions this year, customers are tending to make call-offs and execute major orders in the second half of the year," it said of the sales decline.

Kuka said on Wednesday it expected increased execution in the second half and stuck to its full-year outlook for sales of above 3 billion euros and an operating (EBIT) margin of above 5.5 percent.

The outlook is before purchase price allocation for Swisslog, which it said it expected to be around 10 million euros, and now also before extraordinary expenses in connection with the takeover, whose impact on EBIT it sees at around 30 million euros.

$1 = 0.8920 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

