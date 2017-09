FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - German industrial robot maker Kuka beat forecasts for first-quarter orders, sales and profits and confirmed its full-year outlook on Wednesday.

Kuka reported an operating margin of 3.9 percent including a negative effect from its acquisition of Swiss logistics group Swisslog, above its recently reduced forecast for 3.5 percent over the full year. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)