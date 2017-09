FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Germany’s Kuka, a maker of industrial robots, said it still expected its operating margin to widen slightly this year as demand from Asia and the Americas offsets volatility in Europe.

It said on Wednesday it saw its 2013 operating margin coming to about 6.5 percent, compared with 6.3 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)