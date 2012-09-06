FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kumba, Anglo American in Liberian exploration deal
September 6, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

Kumba, Anglo American in Liberian exploration deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Kumba Iron Ore and Anglo American have entered into an exploration deal in Liberia with private investment company Jonah Capital, which holds several licences in the west African country.

Kumba and Anglo American will spend $10.5 million over three years to search for the steel-making ingredient at Gbarnga and Kalasi, Jonah Capital said in a statement on its website dated Aug. 31.

Shares of Anglo American - which holds a 69.7 percent stake in Kumba - were 1.6 percent higher in Johannesburg and those of Africa’s largest iron producer had gained 0.9 percent at 0921 GMT.

