MBK among parties interested in Asiana Airlines' parent firm-sources
February 25, 2015 / 2:51 AM / 3 years ago

MBK among parties interested in Asiana Airlines' parent firm-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Private equity firm MBK Partners is among the parties interested in buying a controlling stake in Asiana Airlines Inc’s parent firm, sources with knowledge of the sale said on Wednesday.

Securities brokerage IBK Securities Co and builder Hoban Construction Co were also interested in buying a 57.5 percent in Kumho Industrial Co Ltd, the sources said on condition of anonymity because the considerations were confidential.

MBK Partners, IBK and Hoban Construction declined comment.

Kumho creditors including Korea Development Bank (KDB) are accepting letters of intent for a 57.5 percent stake in the construction company until 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Wednesday.

Kumho has a 30.1 percent stake in the airline.

The letters are not required to include pricing information.

The stake in Kumho was worth about 534 billion won ($481.31 million) on the market as of Tuesday’s close, without a controlling premium.

KDB and Credit Suisse are advising the sellers on the sale.

$1 = 1,109.4800 won Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
