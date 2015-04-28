FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Creditors of Asiana Airlines' parent reject sole bid as too low
April 28, 2015 / 11:11 PM / 2 years ago

Creditors of Asiana Airlines' parent reject sole bid as too low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 29 (Reuters) - Creditors of Asiana Airlines’ parent Kumho Industrial Co Ltd have rejected a 600.7 billion won ($561.88 million) bid for a controlling stake in Kumho as the price was too low, a spokesman for the lead creditor said on Wednesday.

South Korean builder Hoban Construction Co submitted the sole bid on Tuesday, but it was far lower than some analysts’ expectations for up to 1 trillion won for the 57 percent stake that Korea Development Bank and other creditors had put up.

Kumho owns a 30.1 percent stake in Asiana, the country’s second biggest airline.

Creditors will decide as early as May on their next move over Kumho, including whether to restart the auction.

$1 = 1,069.0800 won Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin

