S.Korea's Shinsegae says group submitted letter of intent to buy stake in Asiana shareholder
February 26, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea's Shinsegae says group submitted letter of intent to buy stake in Asiana shareholder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - South Korean department store operator Shinsegae Co Ltd said its parent group has submitted a letter of intent to buy a stake in the biggest shareholder in Asiana Airlines Inc.

In a regulatory filing, the retailer said Shinsegae Group is targeting a stake in construction firm Kumho Industrial Co Ltd , which owns 30.1 percent of South Korea’s second-biggest airline. A 57.5 percent stake at Kumho is being sold as part of its parent’s efforts to restructure the firm.

“Details including whether to particulate in main bidding have not been decided,” Shinsegae said, without disclosing financial terms nor the size of the stake in which it is interested. Kumho has a total market value of about 515 billion won ($469 million).

Around six parties including Seoul-based private equity firms MBK Partners and IMM have submitted letters of intent to buy the stake in Kumho, sources told Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
