Kumho Industrial creditors to sell collective stake in firm for $623 million

SEOUL, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Creditors of South Korea’s Kumho Industrial Co Ltd have agreed to sell their collective majority stake in the firm to the chairman of Kumho’s former parent group for 723 billion Korean won ($622.57 million), one of the creditor banks said on Friday.

Korea Development Bank, in a text message to reporters, said creditors have reached an agreement on the sales price for their collective shares, which amounts to one share more than 50 percent.

Kumho Industrial controls Asiana Airlines Inc.

Kumho Industrial’s creditors, including lead creditor Korea Development Bank, agreed to sell the controlling stake in the firm to Park Sam-koo, chairman of the firm’s former parent Kumho Asiana Group, after entering exclusive talks in May. ($1 = 1,161.3100 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)