FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Shinsegae Group says decides not to bid for Kumho Industrial
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
February 27, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Shinsegae Group says decides not to bid for Kumho Industrial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of airline in first paragraph to Asiana, from Asian)

SEOUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - South Korean retail giant Shinsegae Group said on Friday it would not bid for a majority stake in Kumho Industrial Co Ltd, the parent of Asiana Airlines Inc, without identifying a reason for the change in plan.

On Thursday, Shinsegae Co Ltd said its parent has submitted a letter of intent to buy the stake in Kumho Industrial, which owns 30.1 percent of South Korea’s second-biggest airline.

Around six parties including Seoul-based private equity firms MBK Partners and IMM have submitted letters of intent to buy the 57.5 percent stake in Kumho, sources told Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.