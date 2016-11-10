FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's Kumho Tire sale attracts about 10 parties - source
November 10, 2016 / 1:50 AM / 10 months ago

S.Korea's Kumho Tire sale attracts about 10 parties - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 10 (Reuters) - About 10 parties expressed interest in buying a controlling stake in South Korean tyremaker Kumho Tire Co Ltd, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The source, who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to media, did not identify the parties but said creditors would soon approve a shortlist of bidders cleared for the next round of bidding, currently expected in January.

Non-binding bids were due this week to buy a 42 percent stake in the world's 12th-biggest tyremaker, estimated by analysts to be worth around 1 trillion won ($893.2 million).

A spokesman for Korea Development Bank, Kumho Tire's main creditor, declined comment.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

