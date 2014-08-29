FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kungsleden says negative tax rulings take legal effect
August 29, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kungsleden says negative tax rulings take legal effect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Kungsleden : * Gives an update on tax issues * the Supreme Administrative Court in Sweden has rejected the company’s application for leave to appeal concerning those tax rulings from the Administrative Court of Appeals received on April 1st, 2014 * Kungsleden made a provision of SEK 1,640 m in the Q2, 2014 book closing to cover the combined risk of loss in the cases in question * Says no additional financial effect will occur as a result of the rulings now

having taken legal effect Link to press release: here

