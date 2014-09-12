BRIEF-Kungsleden sets terms for 1.6 bln SEK rights issue

STOCKHOLM, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Kungsleden : * Terms for kungsleden’s rights issue set * Says shareholders in Kungsleden have preferential right to subscribe for one

1 new share per three 3 existing shares * Says the subscription price is SEK 35 per share * The total issue proceeds amounts to approximately SEK 1,593 million before issue costs * On 15 August 2014, Kungsleden announced the decision of the Board of Directors on a new share issue with preferential rights for the company's shareholders. The Board of Directors has now set the final terms for the issue. Link to press release: here