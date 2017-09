STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Kungsleden Ab

* Kungsleden increases profit from property management with 46 per cent

* Q3 rental income increased by 32 per cent to sek 552 (419) million

* Q3 profits from property management improved by 46 per cent and were sek 217 (149) million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Av Johannes Hellström)