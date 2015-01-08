FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kungsleden's sale of Nordic Modular group has been completed
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 8, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kungsleden's sale of Nordic Modular group has been completed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Kungsleden Ab :

* Kungsleden’s sale of nordic modular group has been completed

* Kungsleden’s divestment of 65 per cent of Nordic Modular Group to Inter IKEA Investments has been completed after approval from the Swedish Competition Authority in accordance with the conditions communicated on November 14, 2014.

* With the transaction Kungsleden will release net funds of approximately 700 MSEK.

* The released funds will be used to purchase properties in accordance with Kungsleden's strategy, which allows a purchase capacity of approximately 1.8 billion SEK with an assumed LTV ratio of around 60 per cent. Link to press release: here Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.